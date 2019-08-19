The search is still on for a missing firefighter from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and his friend, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va., after neither returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The firefighters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside.

LIVE BLOG:

Monday

Around 2 p.m. - Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie, posts to Facebook saying that rescue crews found her husband's tackle bag. "I wholeheartedly believe this is a bread crumb they through overboard to say 'we are here, come find us."

Stephanie Young McCluney Prayer warriors, I have confirmed this is Brian's tackle bag. It was found off the coast of st Augustine, 50 miles out. CG is sending assets. I wholeheartedly believe this is a bread crumb they...

1:51 p.m. - Brian McCluney’s wife tells First Coast News she has faith her husband will be found, crediting her faith and her Lord.

"Day three was the greatest miracle of all when our Lord and Christ was resurrected from the grave. Day three is a big day."

12:15 p.m.- The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department gives an update. Says they are thankful for crews working the search, and that this is still very much a rescue mission based on the advanced skill-set of the two men.

“This is still absolutely a rescue mission," JFRD Chief Keith Powers said during a news conference Monday, a full three days since the men disappeared. "We’re talking about a decorated combat veteran, we’re talking about a firefighter, paramedic. These guys have the skills to survive a long time. He was raised on the water his entire life. We’re going to continue this effort until we find Brian."

Powers said about 36 boats and 135 people are continuing to search about 5,000 square miles from Brunswick, Ga. to St. Augustine from the beach out about 60 miles.

11:58 a.m. - Update given from the United Stated Coast Guard stating that crews are currently searching using 87-ft patrol boats and an HC-130 search plane.

10:19 a.m.- FCN reporter, Kailey Tracy is onboard a boat that will be giving us a first-hand look at some of the areas being searched. She says the Coast Guard comes over radio traffic every 15 minutes alerting those on the water about the missing boaters.

8:12 a.m. -- United States Coast Guard gives an update on the number of miles searched. Crews have totaled an estimated 24,000 miles and both with surface and air assets.

7:45 a.m -- Crews begin arriving in Mayport and await their search assignment from command.

6 a.m. -- First Coast News hears from Brian McCluney’s family, who says that they will be out at Port Canaveral on Monday, walking the beach and searching from the shore.

Sunday

9:08 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard says crews will continue to search through the night with surface and air assets. Over 20,000 miles have been covered in the search from Port Canaveral up to Charleston, S.C.

5:40 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard reports no boat has been found and floating items that were found in the water 50 miles east of Jacksonville are not related to the two missing firefighters.

4 p.m. -- Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie McCluney, speaks to First Coast News about when she realized something was wrong and that her husband was missing. She also says her faith and "army of prayer warriors" has kept her strong throughout the search.

"I know that the ocean is large and my God I serve is larger," Stephanie McCluney said. "He can change the winds and the waters at His command. I have faith."

Friends, family, colleagues and Good Samaritans gather to help search for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer Brian McCluney and his friend, Fairfax, Virginia firefighter Justin Walker. Stephanie McCluney (right) goes walks the beach, helping search efforts to find ger missing husband, JFRD engineer Brian McCluney.

2:49 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard investigates a reported debris field 50 miles east of St. Augustine. The debris field is confirmed to not be related to the disappearance of McCluney and Walker.

12:55 p.m. -- A donation page is set up to raise money to aid in search efforts.

10:44 a.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard announces the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, U.S. Custom and Border Protection, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and around 15 good Samaritan vessels are aiding in the search.

10:33 a.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies concentrate their search near the Gulf Stream as good Samaritans search as far as 15 miles off the coast from south Georgia.

8:22 a.m. -- JFRD confirms 50 firefighters and 11 boats are searching for McCluney and Walker alongside the Coast Guard in the Vilano and Daytona Beach area.

7:15 a.m. -- Coast Guard crews searched an estimated 4,800 miles. Crews searched the Port Canaveral area up to just north of Jacksonville and 80 miles offshore.

Saturday

8:09 p.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard searches throughout the night for McCluney and Walker.

5:47 p.m. -- Around 4,400 miles are searched for over 24 hours by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and civilians.

10:15 a.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard announced the disappearance of McCluney and Walker, tweeting the last known image taken of the firefighters as they were reportedly headed to 8A Reef.