Live Coverage | Protest planned in Jacksonville's San Marco area

The protests come after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Activists are expected to gather Wednesday evening in the area of San Marco Square during the fifth day of protests in Jacksonville against police brutality and racial injustice.

The protests come after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

The route of Wednesday's protest, called a "Reflective Walk," will start at Southside Park at 6 p.m. before going Hendricks to San Marco Square and circling back.

Organizers told First Coast News there are "peace-keepers" in the group who are charged with quelling anyone who tried to stir up trouble in the march. The peace-keeper are local pastors, activists and leaders who are also in communication with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The first day of protests in Jacksonville happened Saturday. That protest started peacefully but turned violent and ended with property damage and multiple arrests in downtown Jacksonville.

Follow the live blog below for the latest updates on the San Marco protest:

3:20 p.m.: City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division and EOC said the public can expect traffic delays, road closures and heavy presence of emergency personnel in San Marco Square at 5 p.m.

5 p.m.: Businesses on Hendricks Avenue begin boarding up windows ahead of the protest.