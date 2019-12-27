First Coast News has learned Friday that Live Bar will remain closed into the weekend following a double shooting in Downtown Jacksonville which left one person dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. on Christmas during a Christmas party at Live Bar located at 327 E Bay Street.

Two people were injured during the shooting and one person later died from their injuries, police said.

Live Bar management released the following statement Friday:

This has been a very disturbing and unnerving time for us here at the Livebar and can’t imagine the anguish that the family of the departed is feeling. we are an organization that is dedicated to a safe and friendly environment. We share our condolences to the family and the victims. Out of respect we will not be open Friday or Saturday this week and we are trying to get the families information so that way we may help in any which way that we can.

Police say they have no suspect information, however, there is a vehicle of interest that was reported by a caller as a yellow sports car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.