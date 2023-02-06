List: Over 350 books approved by Florida Department of Education

The list includes books such as Curious George, The Three Little Pigs, 1984, and Fahrenheit 451.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education has approved a list of over 350 books for public schools.

First Coast News obtained the list of books approved for all grade levels which includes Curious George, The Three Little Pigs, Fahrenheit 451 and 1984.

The list comes almost two weeks after a Duval County Schools blog post said the state trained its districts to "err on the side of caution" in determining if a book is in compliance with new state law.