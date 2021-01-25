List: Free food available at Farm Share events across the First Coast

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share Events

Farm Share food distribution at the CMBC Family Life Center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last. the address is 1414 Bronson St, Palatka, 32177.

on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last. the address is 1414 Bronson St, Palatka, 32177. Farm Share food distribution at the Baker County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last. The address is 5567 Lauramore Road, Macclenny, 32063.

on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last. The address is 5567 Lauramore Road, Macclenny, 32063. Farm Share food distribution with S.K.O.A. & First Baptist Church of Orange Park on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The address is 1140 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, 32073.

With more than 3.4 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.