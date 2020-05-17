LIST | First Coast libraries that are open, closed, providing curbside services

Here are how libraries across the First Coast are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Public libraries across the First Coast are taking different approaches to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of which libraries are open, closed or providing services such as curbside pickup.

Northeast Florida

Baker County

The Emily Taber Public Library remains closed but staff is still available to help. Requests to pick up materials will be taken by phone only, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bradford County

The library has reopened but under limited hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The library is only open to Bradford County residents. Visits are limited to 60 minutes per day and visitors must have their temperature taken before entering the building. No more than 22 people, including staff, will be allowed in at a time. For more information, click here.

Clay County

Public libraries have been reopened since May 11 are re-opening on Monday.

All branches are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the schedule as:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Orange Park, Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights

Tuesday and Thursday at Fleming Island and Middleburg.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

All library branches have resumed normal operating hours with restrictions in place. For more information, click here.

Duval County

All library locations are closed. Loan periods are extended and overdue fines are waived. The county's digital library remains open 24/7.

Flagler County

Both the Palm Coast and Bunnell libraries reopened May 11.

Main Palm Coast Branch Library

Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bunnell Branch

Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nassau County

The library is closed, but curbside pick up begins June 1

Putnam County

Closed until further notice but materials are available online 24/7.

St. Johns County

Libraries reopen for expanded essential services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Services include returns, grab-and-go service and computer usage up to one hour. For more information, click here.

Union County

Libraries are open under limited hours, Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Library customers must have their temperature taken before entering the building. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask while visiting the library. Groups and families are limited to three people or less. Customers must maintain social distancing of at least six feet apart.

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Closed until June 15.

Camden County

Closed until further notice.

Charlton County

The library is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with limited services and special social distancing rules in effect. For more information, click here.

Glynn County

Libraries offer limited curbside services at both the Brunswick Library and St. Simons Library during regular hours. For more information, click here.

Pierce County

Buildings are closed, but online services are available 24/7. Due dates are extended to June 15

Ware County