A new liquor store coming to Sherwood Forest community is causing concern from neighbors

A woman who lives there says the community already faces obstacles and this would cause more problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new liquor shop that is coming to a plaza on Soutel Drive is causing some concern from the community.

Leola Williams has been living in the Sherwood Forest Neighborhood for over a decade. She said the community already faces obstacles and this would cause more problems.

“The traffic, with people loitering, they leaving the trash on the ground, and its just a big problem especially on the weekends," Williams said.

Keba Roberson said Soutel Drive already comes with criminal activity and adding a liquor store will not do the area justice.

First Coast News requested all calls for service from police. From 2021 to 2022, there have been multiple calls for noise complaints and disputes on 5522 Soutel Drive.

“The biggest concern is the traffic that it draws and that it's close to the church and draws bad crowds, criminals, and unwanted company in the community,” Robertson said.

The president of Sherwood Forest Paradise Park Community Association, Eunice Barnum, said there’s already many liquor stores in the Sherwood Forest Community.

"How many do you need? There are so many other things that we need. We would love to talk to the owner and see if he would be interested in bringing something that the community could benefit from," Barnum said.