JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Teacher of the Week Thursday!

Our special honoree is a high school Reading teacher at Duval Charter, Baymeadows!

Linda Edwards has been teaching for 24 years and she says she has enjoyed every second of it.

“When you teach every day you think they get it and they don’t and then all of a sudden, you see the lightbulb come on and when it comes on their eyes get bright and you just know they get it,” said Edwards.

Edwards says she loves the fact that her students leave her class knowing the importance of reading!

“I tutor early in the morning and after school and they know I’m there for them no matter what… any subject and if I don’t know it, I tell them and figure it out,” said Edwards.

A student nominated Ms. Edwards for Teacher of the Week.

The student said Ms. Edwards goes above and beyond and they wouldn’t be where they are if it weren’t for her.

“Thank you whoever you are and I appreciate it and I’m very humbled because I love teaching and I love my students and I love where I work and just everybody enjoy the rest of the year,” said Ms. Edwards.

