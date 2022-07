August 19 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena: Lil Wayne, City Girls, Saucy Santana and more will be live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: this article contains a video with profanity and adult content.

Attention First Coast hip hop, Lil Wayne is coming to town.

August 19 at Vystar Memorial Arena, His Eminent Weezyness will be performing live in Jacksonville. Dispensing verbal cutlery. Doling royal bars.

The bill also includes City Girls, Saucy Santana, Glorilla, Big Charm, Bread and will be hosted by Bow Wow.

Behold, Weezy and friends will be here soon.