'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident

At the end of July, Jacksonville legend Roland Powell or 'Lil Duval' was hit by a car in the Bahamas.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July.

On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media.

Powell said he was hit by a car while on a four-wheeler and broke his leg. He was flown to Nassau for surgery.

When he came by First Coast News ahead of a trip to TIAA Bank Field to watch the Jaguars play the Chargers Saturday, Duval said he got to the newsroom on foot . A sign he's feeling much better.

Powell says the key to his recovery was the love he received from his community in the entertainment industry.

"I always knew I had love, but just the love from the industry... The support," he said, when asked how he stayed motivated after the accident.

He hopes bouncing back can show people they can get through hard times.