Lightning believed to be responsible for fire at World Golf Village

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Lightning is the apparent cause of a fire at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine Wednesday.
The fire happened in the roof of a multi-family building in the 100 block of Legendary Drive, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, the fire department said. There have been no reports of injuries.
While lightning is believed to have caused the fire, it remains under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office, according to the fire department.