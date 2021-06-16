Lightning believed to be responsible for fire at World Golf Village

The fire was quickly brought under control, and there are no reports of injuries, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Lightning is the apparent cause of a fire at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine Wednesday.

The fire happened in the roof of a multi-family building in the 100 block of Legendary Drive, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, the fire department said. There have been no reports of injuries.