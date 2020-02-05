JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As Duval County prepares to return to some kind of normalcy starting on Monday with "phase one" of the city's reopening process, the Ocean Rescue Division announced that lifeguards will return to duty to help with the safety of beachgoers.

The beach hours will expand starting Monday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Jacksonville Beach lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They remind families to set up in front of a lifeguard stand, especially if they have kids.

To find out their locations across the beach, you can call 904-249-9141 for more information.

Ocean Rescue reminds families of life-saving tips to stay safe at the beach:

Never swim alone, check in with a lifeguard for real-time hazards and conditions, designate a "water watcher" to keep an eye on children in your group at all times, swim and surf within your abilities, don't swim or surf while intoxicated, and pay attention to all the lifeguard warnings and announcements.

Jacksonville, Atlantic & Neptune Beaches are only allowing access for the following activities for right now:

Walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing.

For the time being, they are still not allowing sunbathing, towels, blankets, chairs, coolers, grills, or groups of more than 10 people together.

Ocean Rescue reminds people that the cooperation and support from the community is critical in "flattening the curve" with COVID-19.

