Lifeguards in Fernandina Beach are on high alert after two shark attacks just minutes apart, according to Fernandina Beach Fire and Rescue. A man and a teenager were victims of apparent shark bites Friday.

Deputy Chief Fino Murallo said in his 14 years in the department, he’d never seen anything like it.

"It put us in a situation of having to shut down multiple beaches,” Murallo said. "It's the first time that I can recall that we've actually had to do that."

On Monday, the single yellow flags waved, meaning the beaches were open to swimmers, but there were more watchful eyes on the surf than usual.

"We're increasing our patrols with our supervisors,” Murallo said.

The two victims are expected to be okay.

Dustin Theobald, 30, spoke to First Coast News from a hospital bed after suffering gashes to his foot in one of the attacks.

"To have two in the same 20-30 minutes, that's just unheard of,” Theobald said.

In the days since the two strikes, the sharks have not been seen again.

"We're responsible for about 12 miles of our coastline, and we haven't noted anything that appears to be a shark sighting,” Murallo said.

Fernandina Beach Fire and Rescue encourages families to talk to the lifeguards and ask about any dangers whenever they go to the beach.

You can also text BCHSAFE to 888-777 to get up to the minute text alerts about the safety conditions at your local beaches.

