Lifeguards prepare for an expectedly busy summer season in Jacksonville Beach

Rookie lifeguards are training for the season now, and everyone is required to go through a minimum of 48 hours of new training each year.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Lifeguards in Jacksonville Beach are already preparing for people to return to the sand this summer with more Americans getting vaccinated and pandemic restrictions relaxing.

“It seems like things are starting to calm down a little bit, so it’s giving me more peace about stepping out," Dawanda Little said.

Dawanda Little loves going to the beach with her 12-year-old son.

“We’ll get out, play in the sand, play in the water, roll around, and just have a good time," Little said.

Those at Jacksonville Beach Lifeguards are seeing more people like Little coming to the beach.

“What we have been seeing are a tremendous amount of calls for service, both EMS and water-related calls for service," Maxwell Ervanian said.

Ervanian, the command officer for Jacksonville Beach Lifeguards, says he's expecting an even higher number of service calls in the summer.

“Currently, we are continuing to train our lifeguards as we do annually as a refresher," Ervanian said. "We’re also preparing on a staffing level to staff our beaches with personnel so that we are ready to respond to any emergency that comes our way.”

Rookie lifeguards are training for the season now, and everyone, including veteran lifeguards, is required to go through a minimum of 48 hours of new training each year.

“The training consists of water training, rescue water craft training, emergency medical response, which is first aid, BLS, which is our basic life support and CPR training," Ervanian said.

“I’m just excited things are starting to calm down, and we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Little said