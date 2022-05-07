Lifeguards here on the First Coast had a busy weekend and an even busier start to summer

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says in June they reported a record number of calls for service.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Captain Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says there were tons of people at the beach for July 4th weekend and had many lifeguards on duty.

Emahiser said each day they had steady business.

He says most of the work the lifeguards did this past weekend was preventing emergencies and rescues from happening. By doing that they would go out and talk to people and warn them to stay away from dangerous swim areas.

Emahiser said on the 4th of July they even had a special late night crew to handle any emergency after or during the fireworks.

He says on the holiday weekend the frequent issue was lost children which the lifeguards and beach police were able to reunite them with their families.

“Always keep an eye on your family members. Its hot. It's in the 90s. It's Florida. A lot of people that come out with family maybe not all your family is used to being outside. Maybe not everybody is prepared to be outside for a long time. Stay hydrated and don’t over do it," said Emahiser.