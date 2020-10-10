Person hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive on Atlantic Beach shoreline

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A person reported missing at Jacksonville Beach Saturday morning was found later in the shoreline of Atlantic Beach in “critical condition,” according to Maxwell Ervanian , Officer of Prevention and Training at Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.
He said life guards began a land and sea search operation about 9:50 a.m. after the person disappeared. They were believed to have gone into the water but never seen in distress, so the search was done as a precaution.
Then, life guards were dispatched to Atlantic Beach to assist with a CPR call and discovered the patient was the missing person. They were found “in the shoreline,” Ervanian said, and transported to a hospital in critical condition by JFRD. Ervanian said CPR was in progress when life guards arrived and Ocean Rescue is unaware exactly what happened to the person.
Surf conditions were dangerous Saturday, with Red Flag warnings posted.