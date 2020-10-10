Person hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive on Atlantic Beach shoreline

Jacksonville Beach life guards were told a person may have gone missing in the water Saturday morning. The person was later found unresponsive on the shoreline.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A person reported missing at Jacksonville Beach Saturday morning was found later in the shoreline of Atlantic Beach in “critical condition,” according to Maxwell Ervanian , Officer of Prevention and Training at Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

He said life guards began a land and sea search operation about 9:50 a.m. after the person disappeared. They were believed to have gone into the water but never seen in distress, so the search was done as a precaution.

Then, life guards were dispatched to Atlantic Beach to assist with a CPR call and discovered the patient was the missing person. They were found “in the shoreline,” Ervanian said, and transported to a hospital in critical condition by JFRD. Ervanian said CPR was in progress when life guards arrived and Ocean Rescue is unaware exactly what happened to the person.