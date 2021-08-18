Lieutenant with JFRD dies from COVID-19

Lieutenant Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B served JFRD for 17 years.

A lieutenant with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has died as a result of COVID-19, said the agency Wednesday.

Lieutenant Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B served JFRD for 17 years.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life," said JFRD.

The agency says he is survived by his wife Christina and children Bobby, Bella, and MJ.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon."

