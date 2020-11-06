LGBT leaders call for transparency from JSO in transgender community cases

"Every community, whether it's the LGBT community or other, the answer is having accountability through community control of the police."

Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council restored the Human Rights Ordinance, restoring protections for the LGBT community. This comes about a month after the Florida 1st District Court of Appeals struck it down, saying it was unenforceable.

Leaders from the LGBT community within the Black Lives Matter movement in Jacksonville are asking for protections as well. They want transparency from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in cases in the transgender community as well, not wanting their voices unheard.

"Every community, whether it's the LGBT community or other, the answer is having accountability through community control of the police," Christina Kittle, a community organizer with Jacksonville Community Action Committee, said.

The group has hosted several protests calling for transparency from the JSO in every case, including in the transgender community.

"If there’s no bridging the gap between the people and the police, then there’s no communication there, there’s no way to hold them accountable," she said. It’s just going to be the same situation, just different titles, LGB liaison, whatever you want to call it, it’s not helping us."

The LGB liaison Kittle is talking about is JSO's LGBTQ liaison team. Sheriff Mike Williams created the team in August of 2018, holding town halls and updating policies. Williams formed the team in the wake of three transgender women's murders that year: Celine Walker, Antash'a English and Cathlina James.

There has been only one arrest in these cases so far, Sean Phoenix, in Walker's death. Williams said the incidents were not connected. He also said at the time he created the team, "If we had the liaison team six months ago, we may not be here."

"These are things that are easier to give us than it would be than to reinvest in the community and take away from JSO's funding, as well as guarantee community control of the police," Kittle said.

Kittle said support from the liaison team has since stalled, and said she sees the team more as symbolic. While she said she does support what she called symbolic victories, like the confederate statues being taken down and the team, she said more needs to be done to hold police accountable.

“When I keep saying community control of the police, I mean a democratically elected civilian review board with people from each police district in the community no relation to JSO that sits on it," Kittle said.

First Coast News asked JSO about the status of James and English's cases and the status of the LGB liaison team. At the time this was published, we did not heard back yet.