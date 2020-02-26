PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News' Lewis and Clark team is made up of Lewis Turner and Jessica Clark. The duo explored Fantasy Farm, a place where the animals really do talk.

Pulling into Fantasy Farms, we felt like we were in Jurassic Park. The lush greenery, bird sounds, and the big dinosaur statue made us feel that way. It's a tucked-away animal preserve and party venue in Palm Valley, close to Ponte Vedra in St. Johns County.

Fantasy Farm employee Ramon Jimenez was our guide.

Laughing, he said, "The more you look. The more you’ll see!"

Before we saw the living animals, we saw a place for party animals.

It's a building, a reception area, chock-full of Americana memorabilia.

"This is like a pop art museum," I said to Lewis. He agreed.

Beyond the events' venue, the property looks like a well-groomed, beautifully maintained zoo. Nearly all of the animals on the three acres are rescues.

Peacocks and a guard-cat roam the property.

Jimenez lovingly takes care of the animals here. He's been called Dr. Doolittle.

"And I say, 'Well, I do talk to them.' It’s funny because sometimes they answer me back," Jimenez laughs.

But he really wasn’t joking.

Sugar, one of the macaws, talked to Jimenez.

More birds on the property also talked, and not just to Jimenez. They spoke and laughed -- with eerily human-like voices -- to Lewis and me.

Animals of all kinds are at Fantasy Farms: lemurs, a horse, alpacas, pigs,

The star of the show may just be Lou Lou, a bird who seemingly talks and dances.

Jimenez told a story about his colleague, Mike.

"Sometimes Mike and I are working, doing some stuff around here, and Lou Lou will try to get Mike’s attention," he said. "She’ll call out, 'Mike, Mike!' And if Mike doesn’t answer, it’ll go, 'Michael!'"

As if the animals and artwork aren’t enough, there’s also a chrome jungle: a large garage full of antique cars. They're all for sale.

We left laughing because we had started talking to -- and with -- the animals as well!

Fantasy Farms is a non-profit organization. You can visit, by appointment only. The facility is open for private parties, meetings, and gatherings.