Letter to Flagler students links arson attempt at Pirate Museum to incident at college library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A letter sent home to Flagler College families on Friday connected a recent arson attempt at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum with the evacuation of the Flagler College Library.

According to the letter, a person dressed similarly to the museum arson suspect was spotted in the library on Thursday. Police were concerned that an incendiary device might have been left in the library or a nearby building, which lead to the evacuation.

Officials searched the area but did not find a device of any kind, the letter said. Additionally, the person of interest was questioned and cleared of the museum arson.