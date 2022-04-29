Letter to Flagler students links arson attempt at Pirate Museum to incident at college library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A letter sent home to Flagler College families on Friday connected a recent arson attempt at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum with the evacuation of the Flagler College Library.
According to the letter, a person dressed similarly to the museum arson suspect was spotted in the library on Thursday. Police were concerned that an incendiary device might have been left in the library or a nearby building, which lead to the evacuation.
Officials searched the area but did not find a device of any kind, the letter said. Additionally, the person of interest was questioned and cleared of the museum arson.
There is no outstanding risk to the campus or community, officials said.