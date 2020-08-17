Letter carriers say USPS needs federal help during pandemic

Letter carriers say the postal service needs federal help during the pandemic, not cost-cutting measures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The political and economic storm facing the United States post office could cause some delays with the mail, and it’s more than just mail-in ballots that could be impacted.

Al Friedman was a postman for decades.

"I delivered a route for 22 years," he told First Coast News on Monday.

He is now the President of the Florida State Association of Letter Carriers, and he said the postal service needs financial help during this pandemic.

"We’re no different than FedEx who got a stimulus package in early March," Friedman said.

Fifteen to 20 percent of letter carriers in Florida can’t work right now because they’ve been affected by COVID-19, according to Friedman, so that means others letter carriers are having to work more hours.

"And the overtime rate is high and outside the budget of what is set for this year," Friedman said.

Because some letter carriers are picking up extra routes for those who are sick or quarantined, he said some of them in the Sunshine State are collecting and delivering mail past sunset.

"Some of that mail that isn’t coming back (to the post office) until nine at night, and there isn’t a truck to take it to the processing plant, let’s say to Jacksonville," Friedman said. "That mail will sit there (at the post office) overnight. Even though it’s outgoing mail. I am seeing that starting because they canceled the late trucks from getting that, as another cost-cutting factor."

A cost-cutting factor, that he says, was put into place under the leadership of President Trump's new pick for Postmaster General.

Friedman said it’s causing mail to be delayed in Florida. He and other letter carriers don't want that to continue. They take great pride in their work.

Much reporting has been about how delays and cost-cutting measures could affect mail-in ballots. However, more is at risk than that, such as medicine, paychecks and invoices.

Teresa Misk walked out of the St. Augustine Post Office Monday. She said she relies on the postal service. "It's essential. Right now I’m sending a package to someone who’s in a nursing home, who couldn’t get anything personally from me if I didn’t mail it through the postal system."

The postal service has a higher approval rating than the federal government.

Bonnie Brett, who was also at the St. Augustine Post Office Monday said her letter carrier is "delightful" and thoughtful.

"There’s not enough money for the postal service," Brett said. "Someone should do something about it, but I don’t know what."