Finance at forefront of Generation W event

An event that focuses on women's empowerment will have a speaker about economic opportunity behind cryptocurrency.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — March is Women's History Month and next week a nationally recognized women's empowerment event is back after going virtual during the pandemic.

Generation W hopes to connect, inspire and educate women's voices and opportunities. This year that education will focus on the hottest new topic of the financial world... cryptocurrency.

"The idea is to understand where the values are and participate intelligently," says Generation W founder Donna Orender, "am I an investor, am I not an investor?"

For Orender, an understanding of the next wave of economic success could lead to advancement opportunities for many women.

"How can we participate in a way that will make us players in a new economic world?" says Orender.

Florida Blue Market President Darnell Smith has attended many Generation-W events and says Florida Blue is proud to empower women within its corporate structure.

"When you think about health care and consider how decisions are made inside families, it's often made by the women," says Smith, "why would you not have women as leaders helping to make the most important decision for those families inside of this organization?"

From health care to economic advancement and a variety of topics in between, Orender and Generation W are about opportunities.

"We bring up these topics and people say 'oh my goodness, yes, I'm so happy I can take the time to invest in myself'," says Orender, "everything we learn new is an investment in ourselves becoming better."

A chance for women in Jacksonville to connect and better themselves and the community as a whole.