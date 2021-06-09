Lending Tree study ranks Jacksonville 9th in the nation for COVID-19 restaurant recovery

The reasons why the Jacksonville area is ranked so high in this study are because of high employment and consumer spending at restaurants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The restaurant industry is on the rebound in Jacksonville.

According to a new study by Lending Tree, Jacksonville ranks 9th among metro areas where the restaurant industry is most likely to recover this year.

The reasons why the Jacksonville area is ranked so high in this study are because of high employment and consumer spending at restaurants.

However, for some restaurants, that rebound seems a long way off.

Management at The Wreck Tiki Lounge in Jacksonville Beach said they're having trouble finding bartenders and bouncers.

"Tourism is going up I believe," said Fernando Meza, co-owner of The Wreck Tiki Lounge.

Meza said what isn't going up is people looking for work.

"Why should I work when I have this check coming in? People are not trying to work," Meza said. "They want a certain amount of money, but the amount of money they're asking for doesn't merit what their job title is."

A Yale report found federal unemployment benefits, which ended this week, weren't the main reason people didn't return to work but instead, the availability of jobs.

The owners at Culhane's Irish Pub are struggling to fill open jobs.

"A lot of people are lazy. We are spending close to $500 a week on Indeed just trying to get qualified chefs and line cooks in here," said Mary Jane Culhane, co-owner of Culhane's Irish Pub. "It's been the biggest struggle ever. I'm actually losing sleep over it because we can't open without a seasoned, hired chef."

That's led to the pub having to close for lunch hours and posting a sign showing limited hours on the front door.

"Here at the Southside location, 80% of the local businesses have not returned to work," Culhane said.

That affects the demand for service in the Southside area, Culhane said.

"We have added a tent right now and a trailer for our bar," Culhane said.

Culhane also applied for a permit to have a larger patio area.

"You get to meet regular that become friends, and they keep on coming back," Meza said. "They bring people who have never been here. They keep coming back."

Meza said his business is steady, and he hopes 2022 is even better.