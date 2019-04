JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The newest store to call the St. Johns Town Center home will be LEGO.

First Coast News obtained a copy of a building permit that shows the operators of the LEGO store are seeking to renovate an empty storefront near Dillard's.

The operators are planning to spend around $525,000 in renovations to the store.

The nearest LEGO store to Jacksonville right now is near Walt Disney World.

There is no word on the timeline for construction or when the store will open.