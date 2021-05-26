LEGO event coming to Jacksonville featuring a 'Building Zone' with thousands of pieces

There will also be a Star Wars-themed LEGO building zone!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A LEGO convention is planning to make a stop in Jacksonville this October.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will be held at the Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Oct. 2 and 3.

According to a press release from the event organizer, the convention hopes to "build on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks."

The event will feature live LEGO builds, a 'Building Zone' with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models.

There will also be a Star Wars-themed LEGO building zone!

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego for the event and Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will also be in attendance. They both plan to display an impressive body of work that includes... you guessed it... LEGO creations!

Tickets are $15 and go on sale starting Wednesday.