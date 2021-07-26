Legislation to address Murray Hill area odor goes before Jacksonville city council Tuesday

The Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board wants to put more than $125,000 toward a year-long study.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Legislation will go before the Jacksonville city council Tuesday that aims to pinpoint the source of an odor plaguing the west side of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board wants to put more than $125,000 toward a year-long study by so-called 'environmental intelligence' agency Envirosuite. A 'noxious,' 'chemical-like' odor has been reported more than 700 times to the city between October and May.

The legislative fact sheet states funding for the study would come from the Environmental Protection Trust Fund with no general fund contribution.

In February Envirosuite representatives told the EPB they can pinpoint the source of a smell using technology like sensors that collect data 24/7. They said they were doing a similar study in Denver.

Earlier this month a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Murray Hill homeowners against IFF Chemical Holdings and International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., claiming a Jacksonville factory's stench is destroying their way of life.

IFF representatives deny the Lane Avenue factory is the source of the odor.