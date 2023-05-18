Legislation would rename Interlachen post office in honor of postal worker killed in dog attack

A dog attack led to the death of 61-year-old Pamela Rock on Aug. 21 of last year. The five dogs who mauled her have since been euthanized.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean and U.S. Congresswoman Kat Cammack have introduced legislation to rename the Interlachen post office in honor of U.S. Postal Service carrier Pamela “Pam” Rock.

This legislation would rename the United States Postal Facility located at 100 Mathe Avenue in Interlachen, Florida the “Pamela Jane Rock Post Office Building.”

“The Rock Family deeply appreciates the action of the Congressman Bean to name the U.S. Post Office in Interlachen, Florida in memory of our dear sister, Pamela Jane Rock. This provides us some comfort since her tragic death,” said the Rock Family.