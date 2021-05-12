Missing: Deputies search for legally blind man missing in St. Johns County

SJSO says Frank Robertson, 73, was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing man who is legally blind.

Deputies say he was last seen at his residence in the Nocatee area between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. SJSO says Robertson left with the family vehicle.

The vehicle is a black Hyundai Sonata with license plate tag KQDF10