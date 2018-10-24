A video making its rounds on social media Tuesday appears to show a Lee High School resource officer slamming a female student to the ground.

The video shows a female student standing on a short ledge with officers standing around her. One officer appears to grab the girl by the back of her neck before appearing to throw her to the ground.

A representative from Duval County Public Schools says the district is aware of the incident, but cannot give additional information.

The officer has since been temporarily assigned to administrative duty as Duval County School Police conduct an internal investigation.

© 2018 WTLV