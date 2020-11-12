Former JSO detective honored for his advocacy of Civil Rights Martyr Johnnie Mae Chappell

Congressman John Rutherford credited former JSO Detective Lee Cody with helping transform local law enforcement by "forcing folks to do the right thing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Detective credited with helping to reveal the dark secrets behind a racist murder in 1964 was honored by the Veterans Administration Wednesday.

Lee Cody was one of the original detectives who worked the case of the killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell, a Black woman shot to death by a carload of white teenagers.

Chappell, a mother of 10, was by the side of New Kings Road, looking for the wallet she dropped walking home from getting her children ice cream.

Four men were charged, but when key evidence disappeared, charges were dropped against three of them. The fourth served just three years in prison.

Cody connected with Chappell's youngest son, Shelton, in the mid-90s, and helped push officials to reopen the investigation in a quest for justice. No new charges were ever filed, but Chappell is now recognized as a Civil Rights Martyr, and a marker at the site of her murder bears her name.

Shelton Chappell spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony honoring Cody's work for civil rights, as did several other dignitaries.

