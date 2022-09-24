Ledow the Magician joins the GMJ crew for spellbinding show

Ledow the Magician and Ed Tucker of Retrorama Collectibles joined the GMJ crew for a magical show.

In between magic tricks, the duo promoted the The Retrorama Collectibles 10th Anniversary Bash. The event is on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramada Conference Center in Mandarin, 3130 Hartley Road. General admission and parking is free.

The show will feature a great selection of GI Joe, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Lego, Funko Pops, Star Wars, Star trek, Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Monsters, and a whole lot more.

There will be special performances and displays throughout the bash.