JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A solemn day continues as much of the nation mourns the loss of a basketball giant as well as children and parents who perished when a helicopter crashed in California.

The tragedy highlights how many people found a connection to all of the victims of the crash. While Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of athletes, the coaches and parents who were killed had a similar impact.

Pictures paint a story of who these men, women and children were. Smiles were replaced by tears as so many people try to process what happened – the connections people have could be more than just the jerseys they wear.

“It can trigger losses that we’ve had more personally, whether it was last week or two years ago," University of North Florida's Counseling Center director Dr. Richmond Wynn said. "Whether it’s the same level of grief you experienced, it’s still grief.”

Memorials continue to pop up across the country. Solidarity is shown in purple and gold – attaching meaning to a situation that still has many unanswered questions.

“The thousands of people who went out to the Staples Center yesterday just standing out in front of the Staples Center chanting his name was probably healing for a lot of people,” Wynn said.

“So expression is part of the key,” On Your Side reporter Alex Osiadacz asked.

"Absolutely one of the things that might be challenging for people is if they don’t let the grief out in some kind of way, those are great talking about it, writing about it on social media or your own journals or diaries,” Wynn said.

Wynn added to be patient with yourself since no one grieves at the same speed.

