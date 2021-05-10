Leak in Putnam County's firewater system partially discharges to St. Johns River

The firewater that leaked contained AFFF fire surprising foam and is known to cause cancer, but the concentration of the foam was low and should not pose a threat.

A leak of a portion of the firewater system Monday in Palatka partially discharged into the St. Johns River.

The leak happened at Seminole Generating Station and was mostly contained within the plant. However, a portion of the leak went into the low volume wastewater treatment system and then discharged into the river, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

In all, 7,500 gallons of firewater leaked into the wastewater treatment plant.

The firewater that leaked contained AFFF fire surprising foam, contains carcinogens and is known to cause cancer. However, only a small fraction of the leak actually contained the foam, the department said. The concentration is estimated to be about 3.32 parts per million.