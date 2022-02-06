'No man is above the law:' City leaders, organizations weigh in on Sheriff Williams' retirement

Sheriff Williams said he felt a court battle over his residency would "not be good for our community" in his retirement announcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the hours after Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement, city leaders and community organizations voiced their opinion about the situation.

The retirement announcement comes after it was revealed that Williams moved out of Duval County.

The Office of the General Council for Jacksonville was expected to deliver a legal opinion on whether the move meant that he violated the city charter, but Williams emailed out a retirement statement prior.

In a statement, Williams said he felt a court battle over his residency would "not be good for our community".

Here are reactions and statements regarding the announcement from city leaders, candidates and local organizations.

Dr. Tony Cummings

"I am running to become your next elected sheriff because the citizens of Jacksonville, Florida have endured enough trauma in the past 7-years under Sheriff Mike Williams’ leadership, or the lack thereof. Abandoning the citizens of Jacksonville is NEVER an okay option for any elected official, much less the city’s top cop. I pray that the citizens are BOLD enough to reject the establishment's handpicked candidate this election cycle, because this sheriff, in his abandonment of our city, has left far too much work to be done. It's time to turn the page on this sad and humiliating chapter in our city's history."

Lakesha Burton, JSO Assistant Chief (Ret.)

“Sheriff Williams has had a tremendous career of service, I respect his decision to retire, and I wish him and his family the best. My focus remains on the reason I decided to run to be your next sheriff – the urgent need for change in Jacksonville. The sooner that change begins, the better.

It’s time for a new approach to leading the men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, time to build stronger relationships between JSO and the community so we can fight violent crime together. I’m ready to be the sheriff that Jacksonville deserves, ready to lead our city — Forward Together — toward the better day we all so badly want.”

State Attorney Melissa Nelson

“Sheriff Mike Williams has a long and honored record of service in law enforcement. He has been a trusted partner to the State Attorney’s Office in the fight against violent crime his entire career. Having worked closely with him over the last several years, I know firsthand of his genuine commitment to making our city safer and the lives of its residents better. His leadership will be missed. I wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”

City Council Member Rory Diamond

"I thank Sheriff Williams for his great service to our community, we are a safer place due to his leadership."

Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville

"Sheriff Williams fought the law; but in the end the law won. It's now time for us to continue the fight to interrupt the destructive norm of gun violence here in Jacksonville. The city’s “top cop” is paid to enforce the law, but clearly in this case he broke the law. No one is above the law, not even the sheriff."

What we follow in this country is not the rule of men; but instead the rule of law. In the words of Theodore Roosevelt "No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask any man's permission when we ask him to obey it."

City Council Member Matt Carlucci

"Sheriff Mike Williams has been a great help to my constituents and to our city at large. I appreciate his service to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office over the past three decades and respect his decision to retire as an effort to put Jacksonville first. And I wish his family well. What transpires going forward will involve direction from the Office of General Counsel. In closing, be assured that I fully stand by our City Charter and personally hold firm to the belief that elected officials must live where they lead."

Duval County GOP

Mike Williams has dedicated three decades of his life in service to the citizens of the City of Jacksonville. Throughout the last seven years, Sheriff Williams has led the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with honor, fidelity and the utmost professionalism. We thank the Sheriff for his service to our community," said Chairman Dean Black.