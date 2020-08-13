Lawsuit slapped on Westside group home after two people die in fire

“It’s always hard to lose a loved one, but it’s a lot harder when something like this could have been prevented," Attorney Corey Portney said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A lawsuit has been slapped on the owners of a rooming house in the Woodstock neighborhood after two people died in a fire back in April.

Westside Christian Home Care, which housed people with intellectual disabilities, is being sued along with Lillie and Freddie Blackshear who own the building and business.

It claims -- based on the state fire marshal’s initial reports -- they did not have enough smoke detectors and other fire safety equipment, and did not stay up-to-date with fire inspections.

The attorney on the case, Corey Portnoy, said 49-year-old William Henry was the man who was stuck in the group home and died in the flames.

“The family is certainly devastated," Portnoy said. "It’s always hard to lose a loved one, but it’s a lot harder when something like this could have been prevented.”

Portnoy claims if the defendants had taken the right measures to ensure their building and business were safe, Henry would have not died in the fire.

He said he will do whatever it takes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

"We'll fight for justice for Mr. Henry's family, and hold the defendants accountable," Portnoy explained.

The attorney said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.