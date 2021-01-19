Lawsuit refiled against Jacksonville fragrance factory for 'vile and sickening' odor

The new filing re-states the original complaint, saying factory emissions are “indecent and offensive to people with ordinary health and sensibilities.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A class-action lawsuit has been re-filed against a Jacksonville fragrance factory.

First Coast News reported last week, the federal lawsuit follows months of complaints about foul-smelling emissions from the International Fragrances & Flavor factory on the city’s Westside.

The suit was initially dismissed for a technical reason, but the new filing re-states the original complaint, saying factory emissions are “indecent and offensive to people with ordinary health and sensibilities.”

The factory has not filed a formal legal response, but in a December letter to the city regarding alleged odor violations, IFF said it was “highly improbable” that the odor was coming from its manufacturing operations.

The suit, which was filed by three Murray Hill homeowners, seeks class-action status for residents as far as five miles away.

In the original lawsuit, residents said the "vile" and "sickening" odors emanating from the plant have destroyed their quality of life.