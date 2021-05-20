Lawsuit: Former JSO officer accused of sexually assaulting girl on softball team he was coaching

Matthew Butler was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old in March 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New court documents reveal that the former Jacksonville police officer accused of sexually assaulting a child was a softball coach for the victim's team.

Matthew Butler, a former officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old in March of 2019. He was a nine-year veteran during the time of his arrest.

JSO says Butler was initially under investigation after he was allegedly in possession of a nude photograph of a young girl.

During the investigation, a second victim came forward accusing Butler of inappropriately touching her at a sleepover.

Now, recent developments of the case have revealed that a lawsuit has been filed by the victim's family.

The lawsuit is against Butler and the Fort Caroline Athletic Association. Butler was a softball coach for one of the association's teams, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the association breached its duty by failing to require at least two parents, hosts, or volunteers in the presence of children at all times.

As a coach, Butler was responsible for the safety, supervision and protection of the children participating in post-game activities.

During one of the post-game activities in 2017, the lawsuit claims that Butler was alone with the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit goes into further detail and accuses the association of negligence. "The Fort Caroline Athletic Association breached its duty by allowing [the victim] to be sexually assaulted, which was preventable with the exercise of appropriate training and supervision of those responsible for her," the lawsuit says.

The victim's family claimed that she suffered depression and emotional distress following the alleged sexual assault. Additionally, the family had to pay for a variety of medical services following the incident.

Due to these expenses, the family is seeking compensation from Butler and the association. The damages are for more than $30,000, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also mentions complaints against multiple team volunteers for their negligence during the alleged sexual assault.