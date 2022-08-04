Lawsuit filed after volunteer lifeguard lockout in Jacksonville Beach

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, is seeking damages and declaratory relief for an amount in excess of $30,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is suing the City of Jacksonville Beach for allegedly breaching contract by locking them out of the lifeguard station.

This comes after a labor law related issue led to an alleged breach of contract between volunteers and the city.

The details surrounding the back-and-forth have been a bit confusing for many residents, so let's clear it up for you.

For more than 100 years, the Volunteer Life Saving Corps (VLSC) has volunteered to assist the City of Jacksonville Beach with lifeguard duties each Sunday and on holidays.

However, in 2021 the US Department of Labor found that the volunteer services violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The city says that it gave the volunteers a 9-month notice that their services would be terminated, however, the City of Jacksonville Beach sent a notice to the volunteers that their service would be terminated immediately due to "disruptive behavior" on Sunday, April 3.

The volunteers sent a letter to the city that disputed the city’s claims. The letter from the volunteers threatened legal action against the city of Jacksonville Beach if they were prevented from entering the Red Cross station at Jacksonville Beach.