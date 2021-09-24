Lawsuit dismissed against Episcopal School of Jacksonville over mask requirement

The attorney representing the parents says they intend to continue to fight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit has been dismissed against the Episcopal School of Jacksonville over its mask requirement.

In August, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against the school claiming it was only requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks.

According to the school's website, masks are required for everyone unless a parent of a vaccinated child opts their child out of wearing a mask.

Parents also stated they have the right to make decisions regarding their children's health and that the school had invoked their "bill of rights" created by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The court recently dismissed the case saying the language of the law only applies to public schools.

