One dead after lawn mower accident in Mandarin neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a lawn mower accident in the Mandarin neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to the 6000 block of Greenland Chase Boulevard around 3 p.m. in response to a reported drowning.

When police arrived, they say they discovered a landscaper had flipped a lawn mower into the pond and was trapped underwater.

Officers say they entered the water and flipped over the lawn mower that was pinning the man.

However, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead.

Police say that they believe the man was riding a lawnmower near the water's edge when the machine flipped due to the soggy ground. The machine then pinned the man under a few feet of water in the pond, JSO says.

There were two other people working with the victim at the time of the incident, however, police say they were both working near other parts of the pond.

JSO says one of the coworkers and a homeowner called 911 to report the incident. There is no foul play suspected.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area who could have possibly seen the incident to please reach out to JSO.

The victim is a man in his 40s, and police have not yet identified him pending next of kin notification.