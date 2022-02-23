Law enforcement investigating suspicious package in Brunswick

Police have not said what the package may be.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Several units are on Blythe Island Drive in Brunswick after a suspicious package was found in the area, the Glynn County Police Department says.

The Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Fire Rescue, Glynn County EMA and Homeland Security, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

This comes as the City commemorates the first statewide Ahmaud Arbery Day, which remembers the date which Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.