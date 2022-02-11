Police: Animals left for days without food and water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse

The animals were dropped off at Roger's Wild Game Processing to be slaughtered, but they were left alive and starved, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Officers from the Union County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Agriculture and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission are at a slaughterhouse in Lake Butler, investigating claims of animal neglect.

According to police, Animal Control found one pig and one cow in a trailer at Rogers Wild Game Processing Wednesday morning. They say that these animals had been in this trailer for a little less than a week, with no food and water.

There were no employees on scene when law enforcement arrived. The business was supposed to be open, according to their website, but officers said that the owners and employees have disconnected all of their phone lines.

Witnesses on scene said they had delivered animals to Rogers Wild Game Processing in the past and had waited weeks, sometimes months, for their meet.

The owner of the facility had arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon and was speaking with law enforcement.