JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local law enforcement beat firefighters in the fifth annual Guns N' Hoses hockey match Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The match helped raise money for the family of missing Jacksonville Fire and Rescue veteran Brian McCluney. After the match, the firefighters' team’s jerseys were auctioned. McCluney's family will receive that money, along with proceeds from the 50/50 raffle.

In August, firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker went on a fishing trip out of Port Canaveral. Their boat was lost at sea.

On Saturday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Putnam County Deputy Doug Kennedy holding the winning trophy. Kennedy is the Youth Resource Deputy at Palatka High Scool.

Putnam County Deputy Doug Kennedy holds the winning trophy at annual Guns N' Hoses hockey game.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office