Law enforcement activity on Doctor’s Inlet bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement activity blocked the roadway on the Doctor's Lake Marina bridge Friday evening for a short period of time.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby driving across Doctor’s Lake Bridge called 911 and said they saw someone jump off the bridge.

Out of an abundance of caution, CCSO says they are searching the area.

They have their drone unit with infrared cameras up, the marine unit is in the water searching to see if they can locate anyone, and deputies are going to neighboring houses near the water to see if they saw or heard anything.

They have no credible intel other than a person driving on the bridge who never stopped.