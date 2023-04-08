LaVilla Heritage Trail plans presented to Downtown Investment Authority

The trail is one of many projects aimed at revitalizing LaVilla. The trail will educate people about the neighborhood's historic buildings and landmarks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest revitalization project in LaVilla is getting closer to reality.

Friday, the LaVilla Heritage Trail and Gateway Committee presented its LaVilla Heritage Trail project to the Downtown Investment Authority.

The goal of the trail is to educate people about historic buildings and landmarks in the neighborhood.

“Most people don’t know that LaVilla was the first documented site in U.S. history where the first live performance of the blues took place in 1910 [the] corner of Ashley Street and Broad Street. That’s something that’s not taught in your history or civics class," urban planner and trail plan presenter, Ennis Davis, said.

The committee has identified 55 sites on the trail. Including "first priority" sites such as the Ritz Theatre & Museum, Genovars Hall/Lenape Bar /Wynn Hotel, and Lawton Pratt Funeral Home among others.

People will be able to use an app and website for self-guided tours and interact with signage and screens as well.

The committee also plans to integrate art and areas for reading or working along the trail.

Businesses will also be incorporated as stops along the trail.

Davis said the committee researched other heritage trails around the country, including the Frenchtown Heritage Trail in Tallahassee and Birmingham Civil Rights Trail in Birmingham, Alabama.

The committee is made up of people with ties to the neighborhood. It did all of the planning and research, which was the most important component for Malcolm Jackson, a LaVilla native.

Jackson's father owns the Uniform Man Shop. It was one of many businesses forced out of the neighborhood through eminent domain in the 90s.

“When you try to preserve historic neighborhoods like this to its former glory and nobody would know that glory better than the people who lived in that area than the people who live in that area or the historians that have been around and studied that area to its core," Jackson said.

Davis said the Downtown Investment Authority budgeted $800,000 for the project.