Police said the incident happened while officers tried to arrest a man wanted for murder in Jacksonville.

LAUREL, Md. — One person is dead and a police officer is injured after shots were fired when Montgomery County police tried to arrest a suspect they say is wanted for murder.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Laurel. Officers could be seen setting up police tape in a parking lot outside of some residential townhomes and apartments near Muirkirk Road.

Montgomery County police said in a tweet that an officer was shot by a suspect they were attempting to arrest on a murder charge from Jacksonville, Florida.

Multiple officers from Montgomery County were involved in the shooting, the department said. They said the suspect is dead, but have not yet said how he died.

The officer's condition is not known at this time.

Prince George's County police have tweeted that they are taking over the investigation and further updates. The department did not specify when those updates will be made, but has set up a media staging area at the nearby Montpelier Elementary School.

It is unclear why Montgomery County officers were in Laurel, which is in the jurisdiction of Prince George's County.

One MCP officer was shot by the suspect. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. The suspect is deceased. MCP will provide updates as additional information is confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 17, 2020