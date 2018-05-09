A Largo mother charged with murdering her 2-year-old son and leaving his body in the woods will appear in court, Wednesday afternoon.

Charisse Stinson, 21, was arrested Tuesday night after her son Jordan Belliveau was found dead in the woods near Central Park in Largo.

Jordan was initially reported missing via Amber Alert after Stinson said he was abducted by a man named "Antwan" in a white Camry. However, Largo Police say it was all a lie.

"We do not believe there was an Antwan. There was no Antwan related to this case," said Maj. Steven Slaughter of the Largo Police Department during a news conference Wednesday. "We do not believe there was a white Camry. It was all fabricated by Ms. Stinson ..."

But police are looking for a man seen outside of a 7/11 near Central Park. Police believe he could be a witness and may have encountered Stinson the night Jordan was killed.

To create an alibi, Slaughter says Stinson went to Central Park after disposing of Jordan's body in the woods. She then created self-inflicted wounds to look as if she had been assaulted.

But her story kept changing and Largo police say Stinson confessed to the murder after Jordan's body was discovered.

According to the Pinellas arrest affidavit, Stinson had found an unexplained injury on Jordan's leg. She then became frustrated and struck Jordan in the head, knocking him into a wall. Jordan then began having seizures throughout the night before dying.

The investigation is still ongoing and autopsy results are pending.

Stinson will appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

