JSO responding to SWAT situation in Northwest Jacksonville

So far, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has only confirmed there is a SWAT situation at the 4200 block of Trout River Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a large police presence in the 4200 block of Trout River Boulevard in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is a SWAT situation, according to an alert sent out by JSO just before 11 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has several blocks taped off at this time. One neighbor told First Coast News he and his family have been trying to get to their home for three hours.

JSO will hold a briefing with more information at 11:45 p.m.