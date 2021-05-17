Large brush fire spreads in St. Johns County

The fire is about 100 acres, according to the Florida Fire Service. So far, only 10% of the fire is contained.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire off Oscar Ashton Road in St. Johns County.

The fire service is using aircrafts to help assist firefighters on the ground. There is also plow units working to create containment around the fire, the Florida Fire Service said.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

There is no danger to any homes so far, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Drivers should use caution if they are driving through the area due to smoke conditions, the SJCFR said.