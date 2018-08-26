The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Four people have died and 11 people have been injured.

According to the Associated Press, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said there are no outstanding suspects.

Witnesses are recounting the moments during the shooting at the landing.

Survivor of #JaxLandingShooting saying she just came to play video games, and now she leaves with a victim of a mass shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Bb0GaW79f6 — Crystal Bailey (@cbaileynews) August 26, 2018

