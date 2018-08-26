The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Four people have died and 11 people have been injured.
According to the Associated Press, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said there are no outstanding suspects.
Victims have taken to Twitter to talk about their experiences.
Witnesses are recounting the moments during the shooting at the landing.